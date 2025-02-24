Bupa introduces a prestigious VHIS plan with enhanced protection, personalised health concierge services, and dedicated health expertise for those who seek the best





Bupa expands its Connected Care commitment with the new Global Prestige VHIS Plan (Signature) for discerning customers

As a leader in the insurance industry, Bupa stands out by providing extensive options within its VHIS plans. Developed under the established requirements of the Hong Kong Government’s VHIS, Global Prestige VHIS Plan (Signature) is a premium VHIS-certified plan which invites customers into a prestigious network of care that is connected, making it seamless and convenient for customers. Global Prestige VHIS Plan (Signature) offers comprehensive benefits, bespoke assistance, and enhanced protection in Hong Kong and worldwide—all in line with Bupa’s commitment to deliver seamless, integrated healthcare experiences.



Global Prestige VHIS Plan (Signature) not only adheres to the well-defined standards of the Scheme but also goes above and beyond to deliver personalised support across cutting-edge digital tools and caring in-person provision. The plan’s ample benefits and features[i] include:



Extraordinary full coverage up to a high annual benefit limit, with no lifetime benefit limit at the standard private room level worldwide, for more peace of mind

A unique flat premium within specific age groups up to 69 years old, for easier planning of finances

A dedicated Care Manager to support customers through treatment and recovery

An expansive range of optional benefits, including clinical, dental and optical, so customers can tailor their plan to meet personalised needs

Daily wellness tools to promote early intervention and lasting health, via the Blua Health app

Cashless service at designated private hospitals and Bupa appointed clinics in Hong Kong, for a more seamless and convenient healthcare experience

Direct support to help book appointments, choose a care facility or find a second opinion

Deductible waivers for cancer treatment so expenses are covered straightaway

Enhanced cover including unknown pre-existing conditions

Free access to 24/7 medical support via Bupa’s Worldwide Assistance Programme

Yuman Chan, General Manager of the Bupa Insurance Business in Hong Kong, said, “As the insurer in Hong Kong purely dedicated to health, with leading positions across health insurance and health services, Bupa is ‘Together for Your Health’ and can exclusively cater to discerning VHIS healthcare customers who seek robust coverage and round-the-clock assistance. Under Bupa’s Connected Care commitment, customers have access to a well-rounded team that is available to help customers navigate their unique healthcare journey, wherever it may lead.”



The enhanced benefits of Global Prestige VHIS Plan (Signature) are made possible by Bupa Insurance and Quality Healthcare to jointly serve customers as one united team across both health insurance and health provision, powered by the digital health app Blua Health. “Together for Your Health” is Bupa’s promise to work as one seamless team of specialists and professionals to create a connected healthcare journey.



Yuman added, “Global Prestige VHIS Plan (Signature) is an investment in long-term health, offering stability, reliability and flexibility for evolving needs. Staying healthy is the greatest commitment we can make to ourselves and our family. As Hong Kong’s healthcare specialist, we are proud to use our credibility and expertise to deliver an enhanced VHIS plan which connects customers to deeply coordinated care and interactive wellness support, no matter where in the world they may be.”



This product summary is intended for reference only. Please refer to the Policy for detailed coverage, general exclusions, terms and conditions.

Bupa – A health insurance specialist

Bupa is an international healthcare group dedicated to helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world for over 70 years. We serve more than 38 million customers worldwide. With no shareholders, we reinvest our profits into enhancing healthcare for the benefit of current and future customers.



Bupa has been a health insurance specialist in Hong Kong since 1976, offering one-stop solutions across domestic and international health insurance, and healthcare services. Our comprehensive medical insurance schemes are tailored to meet individual needs, and we provide health solutions for companies of all sizes. We also have a team of registered nurses, health management professionals, and doctors who provide various expert healthcare support.



Our healthcare provision arm, Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS), became part of Bupa in October 2013. QHMS offers Western Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Diagnostics & Imaging, Dental, Physiotherapy, Mental Health and Wellness services via a network of over 1,650 provider service points in Hong Kong.



For more information, visit www.bupa.com.hk/en/.

