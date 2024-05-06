Internationally Acclaimed Filmmaker Khyentse Norbu’s “Pig at the Crossing” to Premiere Virtually on 11th May 2024 Globally After Festival Rejections
THIMPHU, BHUTAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 May 2024 – Renowned filmmaker Khyentse Norbu, celebrated for his seminal works such as “The Cup” and “Travellers and Magicians,” unveils his latest cinematic masterpiece, “Pig at the Crossing,” crafted in collaboration with a cadre of young Bhutanese filmmakers. In a bold departure from conventional filmmaking norms, this project showcases the talents of emerging voices, many of whom embarked on their maiden cinematic voyage with this endeavor.
