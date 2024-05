Aleyda Mobile Spa Launches Project MIM: Empowering Migrant Workers to Overcome Musculoskeletal Pain

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 May 2024 –In honour of Labour Day, Aleyda Mobile Spa, a business that has been providing holistic home-based and corporate massage since 2010, is pleased to announce its latest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative – MigrantsInMind (MIM). Recognising the pressing issue of work-related musculoskeletal disorders (WRMSDs) among migrant workers in Singapore, MIM aims to empower them to manage and prevent aches and pains.