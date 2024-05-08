Molex Combines High-Speed Data, Signal and Power in MX-DaSH Data-Signal Hybrid Connector Portfolio to Optimize Next-Gen Automotive Architectures
- Innovative family of wire-to-wire and wire-to-board connectors ideally suited to meet growing demand for in-cable and zonal architecture applications
- Compact, robust connectors combine functionality to save valuable space while empowering design engineers to reduce wiring harness costs and complexity
- Unified connectivity solution lowers weight and Bill-of-Materials (BOM) while automated assembly simplifies manufacturing and decreases labor requirements
- Versatile line-up accommodates different terminal sizes and types, elevating freedom to mix-and-match connectors for use across diverse vehicle designs and applications
LISLE, UNITED STATES – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 May 2024 – Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, continues to build on its automotive industry expertise with the introduction of its MX-DaSH family of data-signal hybrid connectors that unify power, signal and high-speed data connectivity in a single connector system. These innovative wire-to-wire and wire-to-board connectors are designed to support the transition to zonal architecture and address the full range of emerging applications requiring reliable data transmission. These include autonomous driving modules, camera systems, GPS and infotainment devices, LiDAR, high-resolution displays, sensor-device connectivity and more.