The leverage power of VietOffice 2024 – International exhibition for smart office solutions, office equipment and stationery
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 May 2024 – For the first time in Vietnam, the international exhibition specializing in stationery will be held under the name International Exhibition for Smart Office Solutions, Office Equipment and Stationery (VietOffice 2024). This is an event organised by VINEXAD – Vietnam’s leading exhibition organizer in collaboration with Vietnam Office Machinery Association (VOMA), from May 22nd to May 24th, 2024 at Hanoi International Exhibition Center (ICE) – 91 Tran Hung Dao, Hoan Kiem District, City. Hanoi.