The leverage power of VietOffice 2024 – International exhibition for smart office solutions, office equipment and stationery

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 May 2024 – For the first time in Vietnam, the international exhibition specializing in stationery will be held under the name International Exhibition for Smart Office Solutions, Office Equipment and Stationery ( VietOffice 2024 ). This is an event organised by VINEXAD – Vietnam’s leading exhibition organizer in collaboration with Vietnam Office Machinery Association (VOMA), from May 22to May 24, 2024 at Hanoi International Exhibition Center (ICE) – 91 Tran Hung Dao, Hoan Kiem District, City. Hanoi.