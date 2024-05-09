Appier revolutionizes the beauty industry: Harnessing GenAI to Craft Targeted Content for Mother’s Day
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 May 2024 – In recent years, the beauty industry has undergone a profound transformation, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, by integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. According to a report by Statista, the Asia-Pacific cosmetics market is poised to exceed US$200 billion by 2025, propelled by technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences.
Leading the charge in this AI-driven revolution is Appier, a pioneering AI-driven platform, along with innovative beauty brands across the Asia Pacific region. These brands are embracing AI innovations such as virtual reality (VR) and leveraging AI for facial fusion, skin and hair analysis, and augmented reality (AR) virtual try-ons. This tech-savvy approach extends beyond product development, transforming marketing strategies to engage consumers in personalized and immersive ways.
