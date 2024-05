The Inaugural Money20/20 Asia in Bangkok Concludes Three Days of Incredible Fintech Conversations, Networking, and Industry Deal Making

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 May 2024 – Money20/20 , the world’s leading fintech show and the place where money does business, concluded three industry-changing days of fintech conversations, networking and impactful industry nights on April 23rd- 25th at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand.