Generali Hong Kong’s “The Human Safety Net” Unites Student Volunteers in Service to Vulnerable Communities
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 May 2024 – Generali Hong Kong teamed up with Kowloon Tong School (Secondary Section), a Project WeCan network school, to bring 60 student volunteers together for a meaningful afternoon of service and learning. These dedicated individuals served over 50 beneficiary families at OneSky, an NGO partner of Generali and The Human Safety Net Hong Kong. The initiative is part of Generali’s The Human Safety Net program, which aims to create the movement of “people helping people” for the most vulnerable communities.