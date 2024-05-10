Infinix GT 20 Pro Flagship Launch: Esports-Level Gaming Phone Revolution and the Dawn of a Holistic Gaming Universe
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 May 2024 – Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, announces its ultimate dual-chip gaming phone, the Infinix GT 20 Pro. Being the only smartphone to offer a dedicated gaming display chip at its price point, it delivers esports-level performance, redefining the mobile gaming experience across hardware and software.