Launch of ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index and ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index

Constituent Weightings of

ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index and Proportional Index





90-day-average Crypto Market Cap

90-day-average Crypto Volume

Index Level*

Cumulative Market Cap Coverage

Weight in BTC/ETH 50/50

Weight in BTC/ETH Proportional

IXBI

$1,048,001,688,171

$34,255,641,195

16833.37

51.63%

50.00%

74.97%

IXEI

$349,874,454,279

$16,226,856,611

30077.54

68.87%

50.00%

25.03%



Correlation of IXBI and IXEI



1 – Month

3 – Month

6 – Month

1 – Year

3 – Year

5 – Year

Since Inception

YTD

Correlation

0.8892

0.8005

0.7663

0.7922

0.8248

0.7974

0.7954

0.8006



Statistics Comparison of ixCrypto Index Series



Index

Performance

Standard Deviation



(Monthly Return)

Reward-to-Risk Ratio*

1 Year (%)

3 Years (%)

Since

Inception (%)

1 Year (%)

3 Years (%)

Since

Inception (%)

1 Year

3 Years

Since

Inception

IXCI

119.43

35.77

1258.94

45.21

120.88

173.37

2.64

0.30

7.26

IXBI

148.18

18.28

1583.34

50.95

117.85

171.17

2.91

0.16

9.25

IXEI

95.17

89.64

2907.75

44.94

139.54

209.81

2.12

0.64

13.86

BTC/ETH 50/50

111.37

55.89

2245.55

46.43

126.25

178.19

2.40

0.44

12.60

BTC/ETH Proportional

123.71

27.20

1700.37

48.39

122.59

172.80

2.56

0.22

9.84



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 May 2024 – Today, IX Asia Indexes (“IXAI”) announced the launch of ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index (“ixCrypto 50/50”) and ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index (“ixCrypto Proportional”).The two indexes are designed for cryptocurrencies beginners for their first knowledge and first investment in cryptocurrencies. The ixCrypto 50/50 and ixCrypto Proportional are developed on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) only and should be more acceptable for retail investors due to their dominance in market capitalization and volume in the crypto market. Based on IXAI’s 2024 Q1 review result, Bitcoin together with Ethereum comprised 68.87% and 56.68% of total market capitalization and volume respectively. IXAI launches the new indexes that cater to not only investors’ demand, but also regulators’ direction, which prefer retail to invest solely in Bitcoin and Ethereum rather than a broader range of cryptocurrencies.The two new indexes provide benchmarking value (to track the performance of Bitcoin and Ethereum) and facilitate ETF issuers and fund managers for the creation of index tracking funds. ixCrypto 50/50 Index is a two-constituent index with equal weight on ixCrypto Bitcoin Index (IXBI) and ixCrypto Ethereum Index (IXEI), while ixCrypto Proportional Index is a two-constituent index with weight according to the market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum with respect to their aggregated total market capitalization at 74.97% and 25.03% respectively (Appendix 1). The two new indexes based on historical long-term returns outperformed the cryptocurrency market and BTC significantly due to their higher weighting on ETH, while also can achieve risk diversification (Appendix 2).* On 31 March 2024As of 31 March 2024As of 31 March 2024* Reward-to-Risk Ratio: Performance of Index Return / Standard Deviation of Index ReturnHashtag: #IXAsiaIndexes

About IX Asia Indexes and IX Index Advisory Committee

IX Capital International Limited is an award-winning index and investment advisory company. The index business arm- IX Asia Indexes, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 24×7 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index (“IXCI”) launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 27 indexes designed for exchange futures product, mark to market and fund managers’ portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.



IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG. It also won Asia Pacific Enterprise Achievement Award 2024 by Echolade. IX Asia Indexes completed its IOSCO compliance statement and obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 UKAS certification.



Website: