Pop Diva Joey Yung To Take Enthusiasts On An Eternal Musical Journey And Remarks The Grand Finale of Melco Residency Concert Series Season Two Headlining with ‘Joey Yung Eternity Live in Macau 2024’

Exclusive offers for Melco Style members to enjoy 20% off advance ticketing and 25% discount on Combo for 4 only from May 14 – May 20
MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 May 2024 – Since inception last year, Melco Residency Concert Series presented by Melco Style has quickly become one of the Asia’s most sought-after flagship entertainment centerpiece and has attracted over tens of thousands music fans coming all over Asia. At the finale this year, pop diva Joey Yung will take the stage again at the Studio City Event Center headlining with Melco Residency Concert Series ‘Joey Yung Live in Macau 2024’,featuring a total of 12 ‘Eternal Musical Journeys’ for all her beloved enthusiasts across 6 weekends starting from July 13. Music fans, get ready for an elegant encounter!