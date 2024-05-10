Sukhdeep Singh Joins SolarWinds as Head of Channel Sales APJ
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 May 2024 – SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced the recent appointment of Sukhdeep Singh as the head of channel sales for Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ). Singh is responsible for developing the region’s SolarWinds channel business and strategic partner alliances, spearheading the company’s ongoing channel strategy to further enhance and grow SolarWinds regional presence in the IT operations management (ITOM) software business.