Asian Computer Industry Online Exhibition 2024 Grand Opening
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 May 2024 – Asian Computer Industry Online Exhibition (ACI 2024) is a virtual and physical integration targeting Asian suppliers, importers, and exporters. It will be exhibited from May 14, 2024, to September 30, 2024, and will be an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to expose their brands. This transnational trade event, jointly organized by AsianNet and TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com), since 2022. In terms of quality and quantity, there are satisfactory results. In 2024, we will expand the scale. During the five-month extension period, there will be in line with the show schedule of the Display Week 2024 (SID), COMPUTEX, and the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin to create group momentum. It is convenient for international buyers to visit and compare in one purchase.