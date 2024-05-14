First Phosphate Confirms Another High Grade Intersect of 11.85% Igneous Phosphate Across 84 Metres Starting from Surface at Its Begin-Lamarche Project in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada
Saguenay, Quebec – Newsfile Corp. – May 14, 2024 – First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTC: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) (“First Phosphate” or the “Company“) is pleased to report results from another 29 drill holes at its Bégin-Lamarche project located in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada. The Company’s 25,929 m drill program was completed ahead of schedule on April 29, 2024. To date, 4,557 assays have been received representing 16,468 m of drilling. A remaining 1,775 assays are expected to be delivered by the end of May.
Highlights:
Phosphate Mountain Zone
A total of 23 drill holes have been completed to date in the Phosphate Mountain Zone while results from 14 drill holes have been received to date. Data received from these 14 drill holes shows grades of over 10% P2O5 over widths ranging from 7 m to 92 m. The Phosphate Mountain Zone has been drilled for a total length of 250 m to date. This zone is beginning to merge (from the southeast) with the Northern Zone where a 500 m thick phosphate mineralized envelope exists, one which has delineated up to 5 individual layers ranging from 60 m to 100 m in thickness starting at surface and continuing down to a depth of 300 m. The overall strike length of the Phosphate Mountain Zone and the Northern Zone is approximately 600 m.
Drill hole BL-24-67 intersected 11.85% P2O5 (phosphate) over 84.0 m starting at a surface depth of 3.0 m. Drilling in the Phosphate Mountain Zone revealed a thick 90 m layer of phosphate bearing nelsonite rock outcropping at surface with numerous other high grade intercepts grading at over 10% P2O5. Drill hole BL-24-82 returned a sub-intersection of 20.51% P2O5 over 9.75 m within a 77.7 phosphate intersection grading at 11.07% P2O5. This sub-section contains a 2.1 m massive apatite vein that returned 30.73% P2O5. (See Table 1).
Table 1 – Drill Results for the Phosphate Mountain Zone
1 Lengths are measured along the core. True widths are estimated to be between 70 and 90% of the core interval.
Southern Zone
The Southern Zone has been drilled at 100 m spaced sections over a strike length of 1,600 m. Results to date from the Southern Zone show continuous widths of over 100 m of phosphate mineralization. Drill hole BL-24-60 intersected 5.21% P2O5 over 194.0 m from a surface depth of 4.0 m and drill hole BL-24-83 intersected 5.81% P2O5 over 216.1 m from surface. Drilling also revealed many phosphate layers over 10% P2O5 at he base of the main phosphate layer. Drill hole BL-24-84 intersected 8.41% P2O5 over 77.1 m. Results demonstrate that high grade phosphate layers also occur in the Southern Zone.
Table 2 – Drill Results for the Southern Zone
1 Lengths are measured along the core. True width is estimated to be between 60% and 90% of the core interval.
The technical parameters of the drill holes being released in this press release are shown in Table 3 below and their location is shown in Figure 1 below. A summary of the mineralized intersections from the 2024 drilling program is presented in Table 4.
Table 3 – Parameters for the Current Drill Holes Being Released
Table 4 – Other Previously Released Results for the 2024 Drill Campaign
Detailed results from the 2024 drill program are available at:
April 2, 2024: https://firstphosphate.com/drilling-2m-vein-of-massive-apatite
March 19, 2024: https://firstphosphate.com/initial-assay-results
April 23, 2024: https://firstphosphate.com/April_23_2024
Results for the earlier 4,661 m drill program conducted in 2023 can be found in the June 5, 2023 press release available at: https://firstphosphate.com/begin-lamarche-2023.
Highlights:
- Phosphate Mountain Zone:
- Drill hole BL-24-67 intersected 11.85% P2O5 (phosphate) over 84.0 m starting at a surface depth of 3.0 m. Drilling in the Phosphate Mountain Zone revealed a thick 90 m layer of phosphate bearing nelsonite rock outcropping at surface with numerous other high grade intersects grading at over 10% P2O5.
- Drill hole BL-24-82 returned a sub-intersection of 20.51% P2O5 over 9.75 m within a 77.7 phosphate intersect grading at 11.07% P2O5. This sub-section also contains a 2.1 m massive apatite vein that returned 30.73% P2O5.
- Southern Zone:
- Drill hole BL-24-60 intersected 5.21% P2O5 over 194.0 m from a surface depth of 4.0 m and drill hole BL-24-83 intersected 5.81% P2O5 over 216.1 m starting at surface.
- Drilling revealed many phosphate layers over 10% P2O5 at he base of the main phosphate layer.
- Drill hole BL-24-84 intersected 8.41% P2O5 over 77.1 m starting at 6.0 m. Results demonstrate that high grade phosphate layers also occur in the Southern Zone.
Phosphate Mountain Zone
A total of 23 drill holes have been completed to date in the Phosphate Mountain Zone while results from 14 drill holes have been received to date. Data received from these 14 drill holes shows grades of over 10% P2O5 over widths ranging from 7 m to 92 m. The Phosphate Mountain Zone has been drilled for a total length of 250 m to date. This zone is beginning to merge (from the southeast) with the Northern Zone where a 500 m thick phosphate mineralized envelope exists, one which has delineated up to 5 individual layers ranging from 60 m to 100 m in thickness starting at surface and continuing down to a depth of 300 m. The overall strike length of the Phosphate Mountain Zone and the Northern Zone is approximately 600 m.
Drill hole BL-24-67 intersected 11.85% P2O5 (phosphate) over 84.0 m starting at a surface depth of 3.0 m. Drilling in the Phosphate Mountain Zone revealed a thick 90 m layer of phosphate bearing nelsonite rock outcropping at surface with numerous other high grade intercepts grading at over 10% P2O5. Drill hole BL-24-82 returned a sub-intersection of 20.51% P2O5 over 9.75 m within a 77.7 phosphate intersection grading at 11.07% P2O5. This sub-section contains a 2.1 m massive apatite vein that returned 30.73% P2O5. (See Table 1).
Table 1 – Drill Results for the Phosphate Mountain Zone
|Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length1 (m)
|P2O5 (%)
|TiO2 (%)
|Fe2O3T (%)
|BL-24-59
|6.55
|59.4
|52.85
|12.44
|5.65
|33.60
|BL-24-59
|71.0
|88.0
|17.0
|10.68
|4.58
|23.33
|BL-24-59
|123.0
|145.0
|22.0
|11.61
|2.52
|20.20
|including
|132.0
|145.0
|13.0
|16.45
|2.56
|21.18
|BL-24-59
|150.35
|166.4
|16.05
|7.98
|1.13
|11.13
|BL-24-62
|3.8
|48.0
|44.2
|11.37
|4.65
|22.77
|BL-24-62
|69.0
|144.65
|75.65
|9.97
|3.66
|20.71
|including
|69.0
|128.3
|59.3
|11.04
|4.30
|23.55
|BL-24-62
|156.0
|160.0
|4.0
|14.40
|4.90
|26.34
|BL-24-64
|3.0
|42.0
|39.0
|9.06
|4.11
|25.45
|including
|3.0
|26.0
|23.0
|12.04
|5.40
|34.63
|BL-24-64
|75.0
|126.5
|51.5
|7.20
|2.64
|16.44
|including
|102.0
|120.9
|18.9
|10.67
|4.13
|20.59
|BL-24-67
|3.00
|87.0
|84.0
|11.85
|5.09
|32.49
|BL-24-67
|117.0
|152.0
|35.0
|9.86
|3.22
|18.88
|including
|117.0
|143.0
|26.0
|11.85
|3.95
|22.03
|BL-24-69
|2.4
|10.43
|8.03
|13.81
|5.07
|31.14
|BL-24-69
|28.0
|65.1
|37.1
|9.55
|3.17
|21.76
|including
|28.0
|39.75
|11.75
|16.70
|6.20
|32.09
|BL-24-74
|11.5
|21.4
|9.9
|9.81
|3.65
|22.68
|48.0
|57.0
|9.0
|6.25
|2.96
|16.14
|82.0
|102.3
|20.3
|10.30
|4.28
|19.01
|66.8
|102.3
|35.6
|8.78
|3.49
|16.44
|BL-24-76
|49.0
|64.25
|15.3
|11.27
|4.40
|24.29
|BL-24-78
|50.55
|62.1
|11.55
|11.88
|4.90
|29.82
|including
|47.55
|102.7
|55.15
|8.72
|3.18
|19.87
|including
|82.4
|102.7
|20.3
|10.04
|3.53
|19.32
|BL-24-82
|6.0
|83.7
|77.7
|11.07
|3.28
|18.63
|including
|6.0
|36.0
|30.0
|13.21
|4.82
|24.31
|including
|54.0
|63.75
|9.75
|20.51
|3.87
|16.59
|BL-24-82
|102.0
|119.1
|17.1
|9.96
|2.78
|14.97
Southern Zone
The Southern Zone has been drilled at 100 m spaced sections over a strike length of 1,600 m. Results to date from the Southern Zone show continuous widths of over 100 m of phosphate mineralization. Drill hole BL-24-60 intersected 5.21% P2O5 over 194.0 m from a surface depth of 4.0 m and drill hole BL-24-83 intersected 5.81% P2O5 over 216.1 m from surface. Drilling also revealed many phosphate layers over 10% P2O5 at he base of the main phosphate layer. Drill hole BL-24-84 intersected 8.41% P2O5 over 77.1 m. Results demonstrate that high grade phosphate layers also occur in the Southern Zone.
Table 2 – Drill Results for the Southern Zone
|Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length1 (m)
|P2O5 (%)
|TiO2 (%)
|Fe2O3T (%)
|BL-24-58
|81.0
|144.0
|63.00
|4.02
|3.46
|18.82
|including
|81.0
|102.0
|21.00
|7.09
|4.50
|25.47
|176.55
|185.7
|9.15
|9.55
|4.72
|26.28
|195.0
|212.4
|17.40
|6.51
|3.88
|18.85
|including
|206.3
|212.4
|6.10
|11.96
|5.01
|26.27
|BL-24-60
|3.7
|197.7
|194.00
|5.21
|3.81
|22.50
|BL-24-61
|No significant results
|BL-24-63
|37.7
|297.0
|259.3
|5.21
|3.80
|21.65
|including
|37.7
|60.0
|22.3
|8.02
|5.07
|30.02
|including
|240.0
|285.0
|45.0
|7.57
|4.54
|26.60
|BL-24-65
|12.5
|19.5
|7.0
|4.27
|3.09
|17.72
|49.2
|63.3
|14.1
|9.44
|5.19
|30.12
|144.7
|162.5
|17.8
|10.37
|5.40
|31.00
|223.4
|235.4
|12.0
|11.61
|5.61
|28.72
|BL-24-66
|6.0
|97.0
|91.0
|5.35
|4.43
|26.85
|BL-24-68
|13.0
|46.65
|33.65
|5.64
|4.02
|22.83
|81.8
|92.0
|10.20
|3.92
|3.90
|17.92
|BL-24-70
|73.6
|148.0
|74.40
|4.27
|3.49
|20.55
|BL-24-71
|73.3
|174.9
|101.6
|4.76
|3.52
|19.60
|193.5
|238.2
|44.7
|6.52
|4.98
|26.00
|261.0
|272.0
|11.0
|6.27
|4.42
|24.32
|292.7
|304.0
|11.3
|7.75
|3.85
|30.68
|BL-24-72
|196.0
|305.0
|109.0
|4.72
|3.70
|21.26
|including
|278.35
|305.0
|26.65
|7.46
|5.29
|27.45
|BL-24-73
|154.0
|180.5
|26.5
|5.43
|4.07
|23.85
|195.2
|366.0
|170.8
|5.23
|4.13
|22.38
|including
|309.0
|366.0
|57.0
|7.07
|5.15
|27.34
|BL-24-75
|118.2
|135.0
|16.8
|6.01
|4.34
|26.65
|BL-24-75
|208.5
|219.4
|10.9
|6.32
|4.15
|29.74
|BL-24-77
|174.0
|360.0
|186.0
|4.53
|3.23
|19.64
|including
|2.4
|288.0
|114.0
|5.39
|3.63
|21.54
|BL-24-79
|No significant results
|BL-24-80
|2.4
|74.55
|72.15
|6.59
|2.37
|16.23
|including
|2.4
|12.55
|10.15
|9.35
|4.25
|27.10
|including
|25.25
|52.5
|27.25
|10.27
|3.24
|19.77
|BL-24-81
|190.15
|265.3
|75.15
|5.05
|3.61
|20.30
|285.0
|291.0
|6.00
|8.44
|4.93
|27.02
|BL-24-83
|5.0
|216.6
|211.6
|5.81
|3.52
|24.00
|including
|46.5
|61.45
|14.95
|11.37
|4.99
|35.52
|including
|117.0
|157.3
|40.3
|8.49
|4.66
|32.83
|BL-24-83
|287.2
|313
|25.8
|6.53
|5.38
|28.50
|BL-24-84
|177.85
|193.55
|15.7
|7.46
|3.69
|22.45
|205.9
|283.0
|77.1
|8.41
|4.14
|22.75
|BL-24-86
|9.3
|44.55
|35.25
|6.24
|4.46
|23.61
|102.6
|116.85
|14.25
|5.50
|3.66
|19.90
|168.0
|189.2
|21.2
|6.33
|3.21
|18.89
|BL-24-87
|173.6
|198.0
|24.4
|7.12
|5.57
|28.79
The technical parameters of the drill holes being released in this press release are shown in Table 3 below and their location is shown in Figure 1 below. A summary of the mineralized intersections from the 2024 drilling program is presented in Table 4.
Table 3 – Parameters for the Current Drill Holes Being Released
|Hole_ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Depth
|Zone
|BL-24-58
|326371
|5403264
|125
|-45
|228
|Southern
|BL-24-59
|326899
|5403859
|150
|-60
|216
|Mountain
|BL-24-60
|325894
|5402244
|305
|-50
|200.5
|Southern
|BL-24-61
|326173
|5403280
|125
|-45
|312
|Southern
|BL-24-62
|326922
|5403891
|150
|-45
|201
|Mountain
|BL-24-63
|325866
|5402145
|305
|-70
|300
|Southern
|BL-24-64
|326933
|5403801
|150
|-45
|180
|Mountain
|BL-24-65
|325712
|5402131
|125
|-45
|285
|Southern
|BL-24-66
|326281
|5403201
|125
|-45
|150
|Southern
|BL-24-67
|326931
|5403802
|330
|-45
|161
|Mountain
|BL-24-68
|326400
|5403111
|125
|-45
|126
|Southern
|BL-24-69
|326894
|5403856
|0
|-90
|201
|Mountain
|BL-24-70
|326345
|5403160
|125
|-45
|201
|Southern
|BL-24-71
|325660
|5402170
|125
|-45
|354
|Southern
|BL-24-72
|326228
|5403145
|125
|-45
|315
|Southern
|BL-24-73
|325606
|5402214
|125
|-45
|375
|Southern
|BL-24-74
|326960
|5403846
|150
|-45
|201
|Mountain
|BL-24-75
|326126
|5403222
|130
|-45
|300
|Southern
|BL-24-76
|326993
|5403785
|150
|-45
|175.5
|Mountain
|BL-24-77
|325604
|5402214
|125
|-60
|366
|Southern
|BL-24-78
|326993
|5403785
|330
|-45
|250
|Mountain
|BL-24-79
|326126
|5403222
|130
|-60
|250
|Southern
|BL-24-80
|326921
|5403897
|0
|-90
|213
|Southern
|BL-24-81
|325560
|5402121
|125
|-45
|306
|Southern
|BL-24-82
|326921
|5403897
|150
|-67
|201
|Mountain
|BL-24-83
|326168
|5403167
|125
|-45
|327
|Southern
|BL-24-84
|325615
|5402080
|125
|-45
|301.3
|Southern
|BL-24-86
|325675
|5402034
|125
|-45
|293.5
|Southern
|BL-24-87
|325655
|5401926
|305
|-45
|210
|Southern
|BL-24-88
|326226
|5403248
|125
|-45
|366
|Mountain
Table 4 – Other Previously Released Results for the 2024 Drill Campaign
|Hole_ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|P2O5 (%)
|TiO2 (%)
|Fe2O3T (%)
|BL-24-22
|195.00
|259.50
|64.50
|5.80
|2.94
|21.04
|BL-24-23
|21.00
|175.10
|154.10
|7.02
|4.40
|27.34
|BL-24-24
|61.30
|190.90
|129.60
|5.22
|3.63
|22.32
|BL-24-25
|74.20
|117.00
|42.80
|9.89
|3.54
|28.65
|BL-24-26
|6.90
|96.00
|89.10
|9.44
|3.92
|27.59
|BL-24-27
|138.00
|189.00
|51.00
|4.41
|3.05
|20.62
|BL-24-28
|73.25
|152.20
|78.95
|5.48
|4.07
|24.68
|BL-24-29
|99.00
|276.00
|177.00
|4.46
|3.63
|22.85
|BL-24-30
|33.00
|78.65
|45.65
|4.28
|2.97
|19.83
|BL-24-31
|119.85
|213.80
|93.95
|7.16
|3.49
|18.76
|BL-24-32
|159.00
|228.00
|69.00
|5.51
|3.82
|24.60
|BL-24-33
|3.80
|110.00
|106.20
|5.00
|3.70
|21.19
|BL-24-34
|93.00
|192.00
|99.00
|6.34
|2.74
|20.09
|BL-24-35
|212.50
|253.70
|41.20
|6.25
|3.44
|19.55
|BL-24-36
|234.0
|342.0
|108.0
|6.83
|4.33
|28.34
|BL-24-37
|84.0
|126.0
|42.0
|6.03
|4.47
|28.57
|BL-24-39
|102.0
|150.0
|48.0
|5.51
|2.20
|16.64
|BL-24-43
|111.0
|369.0
|258.0
|5.41
|4.33
|22.19
|BL-24-44
|192.4
|283.0
|90.6
|7.48
|3.38
|23.64
|BL-24-47
|153.0
|304.0
|151.0
|3.89
|3.36
|19.51
|BL-24-48
|32.0
|39.65
|7.65
|15.01
|2.59
|19.17
|BL-24-49
|72.5
|105.5
|33.0
|8.65
|3.77
|24.05
|BL-24-50
|4.2
|93.0
|88.8
|5.90
|4.14
|23.62
|BL-24-51
|70.0
|111.0
|41.0
|7.72
|1.88
|16.09
|BL-24-52
|204.0
|247.7
|43.7
|7.04
|3.62
|24.50
|BL-24-53
|70.1
|132.4
|62.3
|9.50
|4.12
|28.45
|BL-24-53
|154.1
|246.0
|91.9
|6.92
|3.50
|20.08
|BL-24-54
|61.1
|101.1
|40.0
|9.18
|4.80
|28.16
|BL-24-55
|4.0
|194.8
|190.8
|4.60
|3.64
|19.83
|BL-24-56
|6.5
|99
|92.5
|11.82
|5.29
|30.96
|BL-24-56
|123
|162
|39.0
|8.43
|3.18
|17.56
|BL-24-57
|183.9
|194.0
|10.1
|6.58
|3.86
|22.58
Detailed results from the 2024 drill program are available at:
April 2, 2024: https://firstphosphate.com/drilling-2m-vein-of-massive-apatite
March 19, 2024: https://firstphosphate.com/initial-assay-results
April 23, 2024: https://firstphosphate.com/April_23_2024
Results for the earlier 4,661 m drill program conducted in 2023 can be found in the June 5, 2023 press release available at: https://firstphosphate.com/begin-lamarche-2023.