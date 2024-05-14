First Phosphate Confirms Another High Grade Intersect of 11.85% Igneous Phosphate Across 84 Metres Starting from Surface at Its Begin-Lamarche Project in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada

Published: May 14, 2024

Saguenay, Quebec – Newsfile Corp. – May 14, 2024 – First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTC: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) (“First Phosphate” or the “Company“) is pleased to report results from another 29 drill holes at its Bégin-Lamarche project located in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada. The Company’s 25,929 m drill program was completed ahead of schedule on April 29, 2024. To date, 4,557 assays have been received representing 16,468 m of drilling. A remaining 1,775 assays are expected to be delivered by the end of May.

Highlights:

  • Phosphate Mountain Zone:
    • Drill hole BL-24-67 intersected 11.85% P2O5 (phosphate) over 84.0 m starting at a surface depth of 3.0 m. Drilling in the Phosphate Mountain Zone revealed a thick 90 m layer of phosphate bearing nelsonite rock outcropping at surface with numerous other high grade intersects grading at over 10% P2O5.
    • Drill hole BL-24-82 returned a sub-intersection of 20.51% P2O5 over 9.75 m within a 77.7 phosphate intersect grading at 11.07% P2O5. This sub-section also contains a 2.1 m massive apatite vein that returned 30.73% P2O5.
  • Southern Zone:
    • Drill hole BL-24-60 intersected 5.21% P2O5 over 194.0 m from a surface depth of 4.0 m and drill hole BL-24-83 intersected 5.81% P2O5 over 216.1 m starting at surface.
    • Drilling revealed many phosphate layers over 10% P2O5 at he base of the main phosphate layer.
    • Drill hole BL-24-84 intersected 8.41% P2O5 over 77.1 m starting at 6.0 m. Results demonstrate that high grade phosphate layers also occur in the Southern Zone.
“We are pleased with the continued high grade phosphate results encountered across the 3 km strike zone at our Bégin-Lamarche project,” said First Phosphate CEO, John Passalacqua. “The drill program is now completed and we begin preparations for a 43-101 resource estimate followed immediately by a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”).”

Phosphate Mountain Zone

A total of 23 drill holes have been completed to date in the Phosphate Mountain Zone while results from 14 drill holes have been received to date. Data received from these 14 drill holes shows grades of over 10% P2O5 over widths ranging from 7 m to 92 m. The Phosphate Mountain Zone has been drilled for a total length of 250 m to date. This zone is beginning to merge (from the southeast) with the Northern Zone where a 500 m thick phosphate mineralized envelope exists, one which has delineated up to 5 individual layers ranging from 60 m to 100 m in thickness starting at surface and continuing down to a depth of 300 m. The overall strike length of the Phosphate Mountain Zone and the Northern Zone is approximately 600 m.

Drill hole BL-24-67 intersected 11.85% P2O5 (phosphate) over 84.0 m starting at a surface depth of 3.0 m. Drilling in the Phosphate Mountain Zone revealed a thick 90 m layer of phosphate bearing nelsonite rock outcropping at surface with numerous other high grade intercepts grading at over 10% P2O5. Drill hole BL-24-82 returned a sub-intersection of 20.51% P2O5 over 9.75 m within a 77.7 phosphate intersection grading at 11.07% P2O5. This sub-section contains a 2.1 m massive apatite vein that returned 30.73% P2O5. (See Table 1).

Table 1 – Drill Results for the Phosphate Mountain Zone

Hole From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) P2O5 (%) TiO2 (%) Fe2O3T (%)
BL-24-59 6.55 59.4 52.85 12.44 5.65 33.60
BL-24-59 71.0 88.0 17.0 10.68 4.58 23.33
BL-24-59 123.0 145.0 22.0 11.61 2.52 20.20
including 132.0 145.0 13.0 16.45 2.56 21.18
BL-24-59 150.35 166.4 16.05 7.98 1.13 11.13
BL-24-62 3.8 48.0 44.2 11.37 4.65 22.77
BL-24-62 69.0 144.65 75.65 9.97 3.66 20.71
including 69.0 128.3 59.3 11.04 4.30 23.55
BL-24-62 156.0 160.0 4.0 14.40 4.90 26.34
BL-24-64 3.0 42.0 39.0 9.06 4.11 25.45
including 3.0 26.0 23.0 12.04 5.40 34.63
BL-24-64 75.0 126.5 51.5 7.20 2.64 16.44
including 102.0 120.9 18.9 10.67 4.13 20.59
BL-24-67 3.00 87.0 84.0 11.85 5.09 32.49
BL-24-67 117.0 152.0 35.0 9.86 3.22 18.88
including 117.0 143.0 26.0 11.85 3.95 22.03
BL-24-69 2.4 10.43 8.03 13.81 5.07 31.14
BL-24-69 28.0 65.1 37.1 9.55 3.17 21.76
including 28.0 39.75 11.75 16.70 6.20 32.09
BL-24-74 11.5 21.4 9.9 9.81 3.65 22.68
48.0 57.0 9.0 6.25 2.96 16.14
82.0 102.3 20.3 10.30 4.28 19.01
66.8 102.3 35.6 8.78 3.49 16.44
BL-24-76 49.0 64.25 15.3 11.27 4.40 24.29
BL-24-78 50.55 62.1 11.55 11.88 4.90 29.82
including 47.55 102.7 55.15 8.72 3.18 19.87
including 82.4 102.7 20.3 10.04 3.53 19.32
BL-24-82 6.0 83.7 77.7 11.07 3.28 18.63
including 6.0 36.0 30.0 13.21 4.82 24.31
including 54.0 63.75 9.75 20.51 3.87 16.59
BL-24-82 102.0 119.1 17.1 9.96 2.78 14.97
1 Lengths are measured along the core. True widths are estimated to be between 70 and 90% of the core interval.

Southern Zone

The Southern Zone has been drilled at 100 m spaced sections over a strike length of 1,600 m. Results to date from the Southern Zone show continuous widths of over 100 m of phosphate mineralization. Drill hole BL-24-60 intersected 5.21% P2O5 over 194.0 m from a surface depth of 4.0 m and drill hole BL-24-83 intersected 5.81% P2O5 over 216.1 m from surface. Drilling also revealed many phosphate layers over 10% P2O5 at he base of the main phosphate layer. Drill hole BL-24-84 intersected 8.41% P2O5 over 77.1 m. Results demonstrate that high grade phosphate layers also occur in the Southern Zone.

Table 2 – Drill Results for the Southern Zone

Hole From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) P2O5 (%) TiO2 (%) Fe2O3T (%)
BL-24-58 81.0 144.0 63.00 4.02 3.46 18.82
including 81.0 102.0 21.00 7.09 4.50 25.47
176.55 185.7 9.15 9.55 4.72 26.28
195.0 212.4 17.40 6.51 3.88 18.85
including 206.3 212.4 6.10 11.96 5.01 26.27
BL-24-60 3.7 197.7 194.00 5.21 3.81 22.50
BL-24-61 No significant results
BL-24-63 37.7 297.0 259.3 5.21 3.80 21.65
including 37.7 60.0 22.3 8.02 5.07 30.02
including 240.0 285.0 45.0 7.57 4.54 26.60
BL-24-65 12.5 19.5 7.0 4.27 3.09 17.72
49.2 63.3 14.1 9.44 5.19 30.12
144.7 162.5 17.8 10.37 5.40 31.00
223.4 235.4 12.0 11.61 5.61 28.72
BL-24-66 6.0 97.0 91.0 5.35 4.43 26.85
BL-24-68 13.0 46.65 33.65 5.64 4.02 22.83
81.8 92.0 10.20 3.92 3.90 17.92
BL-24-70 73.6 148.0 74.40 4.27 3.49 20.55
BL-24-71 73.3 174.9 101.6 4.76 3.52 19.60
193.5 238.2 44.7 6.52 4.98 26.00
261.0 272.0 11.0 6.27 4.42 24.32
292.7 304.0 11.3 7.75 3.85 30.68
BL-24-72 196.0 305.0 109.0 4.72 3.70 21.26
including 278.35 305.0 26.65 7.46 5.29 27.45
BL-24-73 154.0 180.5 26.5 5.43 4.07 23.85
195.2 366.0 170.8 5.23 4.13 22.38
including 309.0 366.0 57.0 7.07 5.15 27.34
BL-24-75 118.2 135.0 16.8 6.01 4.34 26.65
BL-24-75 208.5 219.4 10.9 6.32 4.15 29.74
BL-24-77 174.0 360.0 186.0 4.53 3.23 19.64
including 2.4 288.0 114.0 5.39 3.63 21.54
BL-24-79 No significant results
BL-24-80 2.4 74.55 72.15 6.59 2.37 16.23
including 2.4 12.55 10.15 9.35 4.25 27.10
including 25.25 52.5 27.25 10.27 3.24 19.77
BL-24-81 190.15 265.3 75.15 5.05 3.61 20.30
285.0 291.0 6.00 8.44 4.93 27.02
BL-24-83 5.0 216.6 211.6 5.81 3.52 24.00
including 46.5 61.45 14.95 11.37 4.99 35.52
including 117.0 157.3 40.3 8.49 4.66 32.83
BL-24-83 287.2 313 25.8 6.53 5.38 28.50
BL-24-84 177.85 193.55 15.7 7.46 3.69 22.45
205.9 283.0 77.1 8.41 4.14 22.75
BL-24-86 9.3 44.55 35.25 6.24 4.46 23.61
102.6 116.85 14.25 5.50 3.66 19.90
168.0 189.2 21.2 6.33 3.21 18.89
BL-24-87 173.6 198.0 24.4 7.12 5.57 28.79
1 Lengths are measured along the core. True width is estimated to be between 60% and 90% of the core interval.

The technical parameters of the drill holes being released in this press release are shown in Table 3 below and their location is shown in Figure 1 below. A summary of the mineralized intersections from the 2024 drilling program is presented in Table 4.

Table 3 – Parameters for the Current Drill Holes Being Released

Hole_ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Depth Zone
BL-24-58 326371 5403264 125 -45 228 Southern
BL-24-59 326899 5403859 150 -60 216 Mountain
BL-24-60 325894 5402244 305 -50 200.5 Southern
BL-24-61 326173 5403280 125 -45 312 Southern
BL-24-62 326922 5403891 150 -45 201 Mountain
BL-24-63 325866 5402145 305 -70 300 Southern
BL-24-64 326933 5403801 150 -45 180 Mountain
BL-24-65 325712 5402131 125 -45 285 Southern
BL-24-66 326281 5403201 125 -45 150 Southern
BL-24-67 326931 5403802 330 -45 161 Mountain
BL-24-68 326400 5403111 125 -45 126 Southern
BL-24-69 326894 5403856 0 -90 201 Mountain
BL-24-70 326345 5403160 125 -45 201 Southern
BL-24-71 325660 5402170 125 -45 354 Southern
BL-24-72 326228 5403145 125 -45 315 Southern
BL-24-73 325606 5402214 125 -45 375 Southern
BL-24-74 326960 5403846 150 -45 201 Mountain
BL-24-75 326126 5403222 130 -45 300 Southern
BL-24-76 326993 5403785 150 -45 175.5 Mountain
BL-24-77 325604 5402214 125 -60 366 Southern
BL-24-78 326993 5403785 330 -45 250 Mountain
BL-24-79 326126 5403222 130 -60 250 Southern
BL-24-80 326921 5403897 0 -90 213 Southern
BL-24-81 325560 5402121 125 -45 306 Southern
BL-24-82 326921 5403897 150 -67 201 Mountain
BL-24-83 326168 5403167 125 -45 327 Southern
BL-24-84 325615 5402080 125 -45 301.3 Southern
BL-24-86 325675 5402034 125 -45 293.5 Southern
BL-24-87 325655 5401926 305 -45 210 Southern
BL-24-88 326226 5403248 125 -45 366 Mountain

Table 4 – Other Previously Released Results for the 2024 Drill Campaign

Hole_ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) P2O5 (%) TiO2 (%) Fe2O3T (%)
BL-24-22 195.00 259.50 64.50 5.80 2.94 21.04
BL-24-23 21.00 175.10 154.10 7.02 4.40 27.34
BL-24-24 61.30 190.90 129.60 5.22 3.63 22.32
BL-24-25 74.20 117.00 42.80 9.89 3.54 28.65
BL-24-26 6.90 96.00 89.10 9.44 3.92 27.59
BL-24-27 138.00 189.00 51.00 4.41 3.05 20.62
BL-24-28 73.25 152.20 78.95 5.48 4.07 24.68
BL-24-29 99.00 276.00 177.00 4.46 3.63 22.85
BL-24-30 33.00 78.65 45.65 4.28 2.97 19.83
BL-24-31 119.85 213.80 93.95 7.16 3.49 18.76
BL-24-32 159.00 228.00 69.00 5.51 3.82 24.60
BL-24-33 3.80 110.00 106.20 5.00 3.70 21.19
BL-24-34 93.00 192.00 99.00 6.34 2.74 20.09
BL-24-35 212.50 253.70 41.20 6.25 3.44 19.55
BL-24-36 234.0 342.0 108.0 6.83 4.33 28.34
BL-24-37 84.0 126.0 42.0 6.03 4.47 28.57
BL-24-39 102.0 150.0 48.0 5.51 2.20 16.64
BL-24-43 111.0 369.0 258.0 5.41 4.33 22.19
BL-24-44 192.4 283.0 90.6 7.48 3.38 23.64
BL-24-47 153.0 304.0 151.0 3.89 3.36 19.51
BL-24-48 32.0 39.65 7.65 15.01 2.59 19.17
BL-24-49 72.5 105.5 33.0 8.65 3.77 24.05
BL-24-50 4.2 93.0 88.8 5.90 4.14 23.62
BL-24-51 70.0 111.0 41.0 7.72 1.88 16.09
BL-24-52 204.0 247.7 43.7 7.04 3.62 24.50
BL-24-53 70.1 132.4 62.3 9.50 4.12 28.45
BL-24-53 154.1 246.0 91.9 6.92 3.50 20.08
BL-24-54 61.1 101.1 40.0 9.18 4.80 28.16
BL-24-55 4.0 194.8 190.8 4.60 3.64 19.83
BL-24-56 6.5 99 92.5 11.82 5.29 30.96
BL-24-56 123 162 39.0 8.43 3.18 17.56
BL-24-57 183.9 194.0 10.1 6.58 3.86 22.58

Detailed results from the 2024 drill program are available at:

April 2, 2024: https://firstphosphate.com/drilling-2m-vein-of-massive-apatite
March 19, 2024: https://firstphosphate.com/initial-assay-results
April 23, 2024: https://firstphosphate.com/April_23_2024

Results for the earlier 4,661 m drill program conducted in 2023 can be found in the June 5, 2023 press release available at: https://firstphosphate.com/begin-lamarche-2023.

