St. George’s University School of Medicine Welcomes South Korean Applications for August Admissions

St. George’s University’s (SGU) helps address the high demand for healthcare professionals in South Korea by educating the future generation of doctors, offering multiple intake opportunities and academic scholarship to eligible students.
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 May 2024 – St. George’s University’s (SGU) School of Medicine in the Caribbean, has opened applications for its Fall 2024 intake, welcoming prospective medical students from South Korea to apply for the upcoming academic year.