PolyU study reveals effectiveness of GBGI infrastructure in mitigating urban heat, proposing nine-stage framework for development of a sustainable city
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 May 2024 – Primarily due to the impact of urbanisation and global warming, urban heatwaves have become a challenging issue worldwide, with Hong Kong persistently experiencing record-breaking high-temperature days. Mitigating urban heat through green and blue infrastructures is essential for creating a sustainable environment. Prof. Hai GUO, Professor of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and global researchers have conducted a first-of-its-kind study on the effectiveness of green interventions in cooling urban heat across various regions that can assist policymakers in prioritising effective interventions to develop sustainable cities. The study findings have been published in the international interdisciplinary journal The Innovation.