Octa announces call for applications to a coding bootcamp in Kuala Lumpur
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 May 2024 – As part of its continuous effort to provide better education opportunities for all social groups, Octa sponsors a coding bootcamp for students of Ideas Academy, an inclusive secondary school in Kuala Lumpur. Designed specifically for Malaysian students, the STATUS 200 bootcamp will be held in three stages, the first stage beginning on 17 June 2024.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION
on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook