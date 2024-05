SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 May 2024 –BioCair, Singapore’s leading non-toxic air and surface disinfectant brand, is excited to celebrate its 10th anniversary of protecting families from harmful germs. Marking a decade of dedication, BioCair reaffirms its commitment to offering safe, non-toxic solutions for safeguarding health and well-being, emphasising its continued focus on shielding its valued customers from harmful pathogens.