Avery Dennison’s CleanFlake™ Technology Hits New Milestone

The AsiaStar Award winner promotes plastic circularity and aids in waste reduction with its new label repositioning functionality.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 May 2024 – Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has achieved a significant milestone with their groundbreaking sustainable solution, CleanFlake™ setting a new industry standard in packaging sustainability. CleanFlake™ adhesive technology has transformed plastic packaging recycling and gained acknowledgement from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) for improving PET by cleanly removing labels during recycling and enabling HDPE mono-material recycling without interference.