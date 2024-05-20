Louis Vuitton partners with Galaxy Macau
To unveil an exclusive Resort 24 pop-in at Galaxy Promenade store and an exceptional branded Pool takeover at Banyan Tree MacauMACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 May 2024 – In celebration of the exclusive pre-launch of LV By the Pool FW24 women’s collection and the release of Pre-fall 24 drop 2 men’s collection. Galaxy Promenade store will be transformed into expressions of the Resort 24 concept from 23rd May 2024. Recreating the Maison’s motifs through giant sculptured seashells, the installation is set against a beige monogram backwall, evoking the perfect summer getaway by the coast. To continue the journey, Louis Vuitton has partnered with Galaxy Macau to take over the poolside of Cabana at Banyan Tree Macau from the 23rd May to 5th June 2024. The space including the pool side accessories- sun beds, pillows, poolside umbrellas and the summer ice-cream cart will be transformed using the coral monogram tile print from the LV By the Pool collection to provide an exclusive bespoke experience for guests.
LV BY THE POOL 2024