NEON Japan to Showcase the Asia Premiere of Ramses and the Gold of the Pharaohs in Tokyo, Following Phenomenal Successes in the US, Europe & Oceania

Published: May 20, 2024

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 May 2024 – In partnership with the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, NEON Group Limited (“NEON”, the “Company”/collectively with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a global leader in creating and producing experiential entertainment, announced that Ramses and the Gold of the Pharaohs, an immersive cultural IP experience that trail-blazed every city that it has travelled to, with sell-out shows in Houston, San Francisco, Paris, Sydney and more, will be opening in Tokyo come Spring 2025!

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.