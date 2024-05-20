NEON Japan to Showcase the Asia Premiere of Ramses and the Gold of the Pharaohs in Tokyo, Following Phenomenal Successes in the US, Europe & Oceania
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 May 2024 – In partnership with the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, NEON Group Limited (“NEON”, the “Company”/collectively with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a global leader in creating and producing experiential entertainment, announced that Ramses and the Gold of the Pharaohs, an immersive cultural IP experience that trail-blazed every city that it has travelled to, with sell-out shows in Houston, San Francisco, Paris, Sydney and more, will be opening in Tokyo come Spring 2025!