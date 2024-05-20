MSIG Hong Kong launches its new brand campaign “Serving with Heart, Putting You above All”

Company furthers commitment to financial services with addition of financial industry pioneer

23 July 2020

the leading provider of secure collaboration for global markets, today

announced the appointment of financial industry pioneer Brad Levy, as President

and Chief Commercial Officer.

Levy’s appointment comes at a pivotal point in

the Company’s momentum as customer demand for secure and compliant

collaboration integrated with automated workflows continues to grow. Levy will

lead Symphony’s efforts within the global financial services space, focusing on

expanding the company’s commercial offering on capital market workflows and

solutions.

“Brad’s unmatched experience within financial

services, coupled with his inclusive leadership style and network make for a

perfect combination as we enter our next phase of growth at Symphony,” said

David Gurlé, Symphony’s founder and CEO. “Brad’s expertise in capital markets

will further solidify Symphony’s role as the complete solution provider and

partner to our clients. I am thrilled to welcome Brad to the Symphony

leadership team.”

Prior to Symphony, Levy was a partner at

global analytics and information provider, IHS Markit, having also served as

CEO of MarkitSERV and global head of its loan settlement and software services

division. He was recently awarded the prestigious Markets Media Markets Choice Neil DeSena Market Advocate Award

for his dedication to driving change as a global leader in financial services.

In 2018, he was fourth on Institutional

Investor‘s Trading Technology 40.

Earlier in his career, he spent 18 years at

Goldman Sachs, culminating in his role as managing director and global head of

Goldman’s Principal Strategic Investments Group. Levy currently serves as

Chairman Emeritus of FINOS, the Fintech Open Source Foundation, as well as a

member of the Technology Advisory Committee of the CFTC, the U.S. Commodities

and Futures Trading Commission, and chairman of its Distributed Ledger

Subcommittee. He has served on numerous other boards within the financial

sector and is an oft-requested advisor and speaker.

“The financial services industry has arrived

at an inflection point, as technological developments and demand for expanded

digital offerings call for true, industry-wide transformation,” said Levy.

“From day one, I’ve admired how Symphony has evolved to meet the specific needs

of its clients, and I look forward to working with David and the Symphony team

to grow our community.”

At its 7th Innovate

conference in April, Symphony shared record growth numbers in Q1 2020, with

more than half a million licensed users, a 42% increase in daily active users

and a 280% increase in messages sent. Symphony announced

its commitment to delivering truly secure meetings to its users later this

summer. The company also recently revealed Deutsche Bank has become one of the

first companies

to enable the Symphony Connect Solution for secure chat and collaboration with

its clients via WhatsApp.

About Symphony

Established in 2014, Symphony is the cloud-based

messaging and collaboration platform that securely connects markets,

organizations and individuals. Powered by a growing and open app ecosystem, and

protected with customer-controlled encryption key infrastructure, Symphony’s

communications platform increases workflow productivity while maintaining

global regulatory compliance. Already the platform of choice for the financial

services industry, Symphony unifies the enterprise workflow to boost

productivity in any information-centric business.

Symphony currently has over

525,000 users from more than 340 companies worldwide, powering over 60 million

monthly messages.

For more

information, please visit: www.symphony.com.