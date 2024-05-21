SCG International Partners with Buna Al Mamlaka to Propel Sustainable Construction Innovations in Saudi Arabia
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 May 2024 – SCG International Corporation Co., Ltd. (SCG International) has taken a significant stride in promoting environmental stewardship by entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Buna Al Mamlaka (BUNA) to introduce advanced, sustainable construction technologies in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration is not only establishing showrooms in key regions for the sales and distribution of building materials manufactured and supplied by SCG but also achieving SCG International’s strategic expansion across South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa (SAMEA), with a focus on integrating sustainable practices into its business operations.