U POWER Tech unveils tech and business model at ACT EXPO; forges partnerships with multiple North American enterprises
LAS VEGAS, USA – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 May 2024 – On May 20th, U POWER Tech, a smart electric vehicle (EV) technology company, made its debut at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in the United States, announcing a collaboration with VIZEON, an electric vehicle distributor, to expand into North America, with the focus on Mexico and Latin American markets. The ACT Expo is North America’s largest event showcasing advanced transportation technologies and clean energy vehicles. Following its appearance at CES 2024 earlier this year, U POWER Tech returned to the Las Vegas Convention Center, showcasing the UP Super Board and UP VAN to nearly ten thousand industry professionals from around the world.
