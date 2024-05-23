Vantage Data Centers Breaks Ground on First Campus in Japan

Hyperscale campus will include up to 68MW of capacity to support accelerating cloud computing and AI growth
DENVER, USA and SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 May 2024 – Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced it has broken ground on its first data center campus in Japan (KIX1). Located in Ibaraki, Osaka, the greenfield campus will include up to 68MW of capacity to support cloud and high-density deployments, offering hyperscalers and cloud providers flexibility and scalability to meet evolving market needs.