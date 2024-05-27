50th Anniversary of China-Malaysia Diplomatic Relations : BEST Express Malaysia Innovates Melaka’s Logistics Landscape
MALACCA, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 May 2024 – This year commemorates the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China, an occasion celebrated with enthusiasm across the nation, especially in the vibrant Jonker Street of Melaka. BEST Express Malaysia, established in Melaka four years ago, has been at the forefront of providing efficient, reliable, and customer-centric logistics services. By incorporating modern conveniences and advanced technologies, BEST Express Malaysia is meeting diverse logistics needs, supporting local businesses, and driving regional economic growth.