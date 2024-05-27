Fung Wing Education and Tuen Mun District School Information Sharing Facebook Group (Platform) Jointly Launch the “2024 Outstanding Student Awards” to Promote Positive Energy in Society

Event Released at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre to Encourage and Recognize Students with Outstanding Academic and Moral Performance and Active Participation in Community Service
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 May 2024 – Education is not just about imparting knowledge to students, but also cultivating morals and ethics. Fung Wing Education and Tuen Mun District School Information Sharing Facebook Group (Platform) Co-Host the First “2024 Outstanding Student Awards” on May 5 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. In his opening remarks, Mr. Cheng, founder of Fung Wing Education, said that during the pandemic, everyone faced different challenges. Even excellent students would encounter difficulties and adversity. In addition to academic excellence, students should also have good qualities like leadership, social responsibility, personal morality and problem-solving ability, with problem-solving ability being the most important. He hoped that through this award, outstanding students with diverse strengths could be discovered. By sharing their inspiring stories, students could motivate others with positive messages and bring positivity. Parents were also encouraged to take their children out of school more to actively participate in different group activities and provide appropriate challenges to cultivate qualities beyond academics.