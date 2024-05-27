Gaw Capital Partners Expands Data Center Portfolio with Acquisition in Fuchu Intelligent Park, Japan
TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 May 2024 – Real estate private equity firm Gaw Capital Partners announced today that the firm, through a fund under its management, has acquired a property (the “Property“) located in Fuchu Intelligent Park, Fuchu City, Japan. This strategic investment further strengthens the firm’s presence in the well-established data center cluster within 30km from central Tokyo, which is also home to five high-end internet exchange hubs.