PolyU promotes traditional Chinese silk printing at Chinese Culture Festival

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 May 2024 – Since launching the Chinese Culture Festival in March this year, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) has organised a series of events embracing different art forms and themes to enhance appreciation of Chinese culture among the PolyU community and the general public. Continuing the success of previous events and taking traditional Chinese silk printing techniques as its theme, PolyU presents the exhibition “Indigo Dyeing from the Blue — The Silk Road Textile Dyeing Enters Hong Kong“. From today until 12 June, the exhibition, together with a seminar, workshops and guided tours, will unveil an aspect of the rich cultural heritage of China and its ancient textile artistry.