Combatting Cervical Cancer in South Korea: Prevention, Lifestyle, and Early Detection Strategies
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 May 2024 – In South Korea, cervical cancer ranks as the ninth most frequent cancer among women and the third most frequent cancer among women between 15 and 44 years of age. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlights that up to 93 percent of cervical cancer cases could potentially be prevented with appropriate measures and interventions.