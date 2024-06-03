Aspire launches enhanced suite of AI-powered features to increase operational efficiency for businesses across Asia

Published: June 3, 2024

Powered by OpenAI, will enable businesses to reduce time spent on manual financial work by up to 75%

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 June 2024 – Aspire, the leading all-in-one finance platform in Asia, today announced the launch of “Aspire AI”, an enhanced suite of AI-powered features designed to provide businesses with real-time analytics and streamline financial processes with smarter automation. This launch marks a significant advancement in Aspire’s commitment to improving finance management solutions for businesses and driving innovation in the fintech space.

