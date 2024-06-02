OPPO Scores Unforgettable Experiences with Global Brand Ambassador Kaká at the UEFA Champions League Final 2024

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 June 2024 – The UEFA Champions League final kicked off today at London’s legendary Wembley Stadium. As the Official Global Partner of the top-flight football competition, OPPO brought its flagship smartphone, OPPO Find X7 Ultra, to capture unforgettable moments from the match and celebrate the crowning of the 2024 UEFA Champions League winners.

The OPPO Find X7 Ultra is the latest flagship phone to feature powerful imaging capabilities that empower users to capture and experience true-to-life content from their favourite football games. To celebrate and relive these life-time moments with fans around the world, OPPO took the big screen inside Wembley Stadium during the final to showcase user photos shot on OPPO smartphones and selected from the OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards’category.