Black Spade Capital and UBS Co-hosted Successful Business Reception in Hanoi

Published: June 3, 2024

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 June 2024 – Black Spade Capital Limited (“Black Spade”), the family office of Mr. Lawrence Ho, hosted a successful business reception with UBS in Hanoi on 31 May 2024 to engage directly with the local business community.

