Immuno Cure’s Anti-Δ42PD1 Antibody Project Awarded HKSAR Government’s RAISe+ Scheme Funding
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 June 2024 – Immuno Cure BioTech (“Immuno Cure“) is delighted to announce that our pipeline product “Anti-Δ42PD1 Antibody against hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)”, sublicensed to Orimmune BioTech Limited (“Orimmune“), which has recently been awarded significant funding from the HKSAR Government’s Research, Academic and Industry Sector One-plus Scheme (“RAISe+ Scheme“) for the development and commercialisation of the antibody drugs against cancers and infections in the next 5 years.