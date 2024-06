Immuno Cure’s Anti-Δ42PD1 Antibody Project Awarded HKSAR Government’s RAISe+ Scheme Funding

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 June 2024 – Immuno Cure BioTech (““) is delighted to announce that our pipeline product “Anti-Δ42PD1 Antibody against hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)”, sublicensed to Orimmune BioTech Limited (““), which has recently been awarded significant funding from the HKSAR Government’s Research, Academic and Industry Sector One-plus Scheme (““) for the development and commercialisation of the antibody drugs against cancers and infections in the next 5 years.