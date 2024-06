Sports Charity Programme Presents: WELL DUNK! Grand Finals 2023-2024 Boys and Girls Champions Crowned by NBA Legends and Secretary for Housing

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 June 2024 –, was successfully held at Southorn Indoor Stadium. This year, the Grand Finals is part of the Sports Charity Programme, fully supported by Tencent Foundation and Gaw Capital People’s Place. NBA legends Stephon Marbury and Joakim Noah attended the two exciting Gold Cup Finals. They joined the guest of honour, Ms. Winnie Ho Wing-yin, JP, the Secretary for Housing, in presenting the awards to the young basketball champions. Their presence encouraged the rising talents on the court to keep striving for excellence. In the Boys Gold Cup Final, thefrom Kwun Tongdefeated thefrom the Southern District. Meanwhile in the GirlsGold Cup Final,from Kowloon Citydefeated thefrom the Eastern District. The event has engaged with over 1,900 live spectators.