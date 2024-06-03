Sports Charity Programme Presents: WELL DUNK! Grand Finals 2023-2024 Boys and Girls Champions Crowned by NBA Legends and Secretary for Housing
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 June 2024 – Sports Charity Programme presents: WELL DUNK! Public Estate Basketball League and Training Programme – Grand Finals 2023-2024, was successfully held at Southorn Indoor Stadium. This year, the Grand Finals is part of the Sports Charity Programme, fully supported by Tencent Foundation and Gaw Capital People’s Place. NBA legends Stephon Marbury and Joakim Noah attended the two exciting Gold Cup Finals. They joined the guest of honour, Ms. Winnie Ho Wing-yin, JP, the Secretary for Housing, in presenting the awards to the young basketball champions. Their presence encouraged the rising talents on the court to keep striving for excellence. In the Boys Gold Cup Final, the Choi Fook Stars from Kwun Tong defeated the Wah Fu Splash Brothers from the Southern District. Meanwhile in the Girls WELL DUNK! Gold Cup Final, Kai Ching Enchanters from Kowloon City defeated the Model Sirius from the Eastern District. The event has engaged with over 1,900 live spectators.