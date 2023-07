SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 July 2023 – Mothercare Singapore sets the stage for its largest-ever Baby & Kids Fair from 28 to 30 July at EXPO HALL 6A. Bringing together more than 200 premium brands, this event promises unmatched deals and discounts on baby and kids’ essentials, allowing seasoned parents and soon-to-be mommies and daddies to enjoy unbeatable savings of up to 90%.