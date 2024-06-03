Sun Life & Beyond Sport promote healthy communities with the opening of basketball court in Wah Sum, Fanling, Hong Kong – part of “Hoops + Health” program

Published: June 3, 2024

The revitalized court and upcoming coach education workshop is the latest in a six-country series to promote physical activity and mental health for Asian youth

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 June 2024 – Sun Life in partnership with global sport for social change foundation Beyond Sport, is excited to announce the opening of the newly refurbished Wah Sum Shopping Center rooftop basketball court in Fanling, the Northern district of Hong Kong. The refurbishment is part of a broader HK$5.7 million “Hoops + Health” program between the two partners to promote physical activity and healthier lifestyles among underprivileged youth across Asia. After successful court openings in Laguna, the Philippines (February 2024), Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (April 2024), and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (May 2024) the Hong Kong investment continues Sun Life’s dedication to community engagement and elevating basketball as a platform for youth development.

