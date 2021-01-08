CIFI’s contracted sales grew significantly by 36% YoY to record high of RMB30.98 billion in December 2020
Full year contracted sales reached RMB231 billion, up approx. 15% YoY ; Achieved about 100.4% of full year sales target (RMB230 billion)
- In December 2020, the Group achieved contracted sales
of approx. RMB30.98 billion, representing a YoY increase of approx. 36%
(compared to December 2019). Contracted GFA amounted to approx. 2,204,300 sq.m.
and contracted ASP was approx. RMB14,100/sq.m. in December 2020.
- For the full year of 2020, the Group achieved
contracted sales of approx. RMB231 billion, representing a YoY increase of
approx. 15%. Contracted GFA amounted to approx. 15,385,100 sq.m. and contracted
ASP was approx. RMB15,000/sq.m. in 2020.
- In
2020, the Group achieved approx. 100.4% of its 2020 full year contracted sales
target of RMB230 billion
- In
2020, breakdowns of the Group’s contracted sales were as follows:
|
By
|
RMB
|
% of
|
Hangzhou
|
19.14
|
8.3%
|
Wenzhou
|
13.80
|
6.0%
|
Beijing
|
13.52
|
5.9%
|
Hefei
|
13.41
|
5.8%
|
Chongqing
|
11.04
|
4.8%
|
Suzhou
|
10.57
|
4.6%
|
Changsha
|
9.76
|
4.2%
|
Tianjin
|
9.11
|
3.9%
|
Wuhan
|
9.09
|
3.9%
|
Qingdao
|
8.15
|
3.5%
|
Shanghai
|
7.4
|
3.2%
|
Chengdu
|
7.39
|
3.2%
|
Jinan
|
7.03
|
3.0%
|
Wuxi
|
6.91
|
3.0%
|
Ningbo
|
5.56
|
2.4%
|
Foshan
|
5.02
|
2.2%
|
Changzhou
|
4.62
|
2.0%
|
Nanjing
|
4.47
|
1.9%
|
Fuzhou
|
3.73
|
1.6%
|
Shenyang
|
3.61
|
1.6%
|
Dongguan
|
3.56
|
1.5%
|
Jiaxing
|
3.26
|
1.4%
|
Taiyuan
|
3.22
|
1.4%
|
Linyi
|
2.90
|
1.3%
|
Huizhou
|
2.73
|
1.2%
|
Yantai
|
2.63
|
1.1%
|
Yinchuan
|
2.62
|
1.1%
|
Luoyang
|
2.59
|
1.1%
|
Shenzhen
|
2.55
|
1.1%
|
Jinhua
|
2.45
|
1.1%
|
Nanchang
|
2.14
|
0.9%
|
Taizhou
|
1.98
|
0.9%
|
Nanning
|
1.66
|
0.7%
|
Hong
|
1.59
|
0.7%
|
Jiangmen
|
1.46
|
0.6%
|
Zhengzhou
|
1.44
|
0.6%
|
Wuhu
|
1.24
|
0.5%
|
Zhoushan
|
1.11
|
0.5%
|
Jining
|
1.09
|
0.5%
|
Others
|
15.45
|
6.7%
|
By
|
RMB
|
% of total
|
Yangtze
|
101.19
|
43.8%
|
Pan
|
52.93
|
22.9%
|
Central
|
51.38
|
22.2%
|
Southern
|
25.50
|
11.1%
Land Acquisition
- In December 2020, the Group completed
the following land acquisitions:
|
City
|
Project
|
Group’s Equity Interest
|
Intended
|
Site
(sq.m.)
|
Total
|
Group’s
|
Average
Land Cost
(RMB/
sq.m.)
|
Changsha
|
Yue
|
100%
|
Residential,
|
94,400
|
424,800
|
3,738,270,000
|
8,800
|
Huai’an
|
Economic
|
100%
|
Residential,
|
176,400
|
435,100
|
874,800,000
|
2,011
|
Chengdu
|
Xin
|
66%
|
Residential,
|
237,100
|
552,600
|
878,440,000
|
2,408
|
Guiyang
|
U
|
51%
|
Residential
|
147,000
|
558,300
|
896,390,000
|
3,148
|
Urumqi
|
Shui
|
51%
|
Residential,
|
318,100
|
638,900
|
1,013,780,000
|
3,111
|
Wenzhou
|
Ban
|
50%
|
Residential
|
147,500
|
427,900
|
1,125,000,000
|
5,259
Company
News
- In
December, CIFI signed syndicated loan facility agreements with several banks
and financial institutions in Hong Kong, with an aggregate amount of US$362
million, comprising: (i) US$145 million 3.5-year certain term loan; and (ii)
HK$1,688 million (equivalent to approximately US$217 million) 3.5-year certain
term loan. The syndicated loans were first led by China CITIC Bank
International and Bank of Communications Hong Kong Branch. Participating banks
also include CMB Wing Lung Bank, Tai Fung Bank, The Bank of East Asia and Chong
Hing Bank.
- In
December, the major shareholder, Lin’s family, increased the equity
stake in CIFI by two million shares. The average share price was HK$6.24 per
share and the total consideration was HK$12.47 million. Up to now, the Lin’s
family together with the chairman of the board, Mr. Lin Zhong, increased the
equity stake in CIFI by 64.9 million shares in total during the year for a
total consideration of HK$413 million, demonstrating the major shareholder’s
full confidence in CIFI’s long term development and potential appreciation of
its share price.