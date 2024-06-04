Techmatic To Expand Their Hygienic Pressure Relief Valve Range

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 June 2024 – Techmatic, a leading industrial product supplier in Singapore, is excited to announce the expansion of their hygienic pressure relief valve range. This development addresses the stringent hygiene and cleanability requirements crucial for the food and pharmaceutical sectors.Ensuring hygienic conditions in food and pharmaceutical manufacturing is paramount, as even the smallest contamination can compromise product safety and quality. However, traditional pressure relief valves often have dead spaces where contaminants can accumulate, and their complex designs make thorough cleaning a difficult and time-consuming task. Techmatic’s new range of hygienic pressure relief valves is engineered to overcome these challenges, offering a solution that is both easy to clean and de-contaminate. Not only is there minimal dead space in the inlet area, but the valve can also be disassembled and cleaned in just a few simple steps—no removal necessary. Notably, these construction features are proven and confirmed by tests and certificates from the DGUV Committee for Foods and Luxury Items and the EHEDG (European Hygienic Engineering & Design Group).Techmatic offers a broad selection of high-quality industrial products for a wide range of industries. All products, from sight glasses and strainers to pressure relief valves and pressure control valves in Singapore, are designed to meet the rigorous demands of industrial applications. They also provide services like strainer fabrication and steam trap maintenance . With over 30 years of experience, Techmatic is committed to providing exceptional customer service and achieving optimum product efficiency, which is evident in their accreditation with Bizsafe 4 and ISO9001:2015 certification.Techmatic is a reliable and trusted partner for top-notch industrial solutions in Singapore. By expanding their pressure relief range, the company aims to fulfill the customer’s need for hygienic and clean service applications.For more information, please visit https://techmatic.com.sg/ Hashtag: #Techmatic

