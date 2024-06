The Manila Times Partners with Cedara, becomes first APAC publisher to apply standardized measurement of media emissions

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 June 2024 – THE Manila Times (TMT) , in collaboration with Cedara , the Carbon Intelligence Platform, has announced a pioneering initiative to comprehensively measure advertising carbon emissions, becoming the first publisher in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to undertake such an endeavor.