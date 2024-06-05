K11 ECOAST Wins “Mixed-Use Development of the Year-China” at Real Estate Asia Awards 2024
SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 June 2024 – On June 4th, Shenzhen’s first Art and Cultural District by the Sea—K11 ECOAST—was awarded the “Mixed-Use Development of the Year-China” at the Real Estate Asia Awards 2024 for its breakthrough innovations in sustainable development, cultural arts promotion, and integration of culture and commerce. This recognition follows several other prestigious awards such as the OPAL London Outstanding Property Award – Property Development Project of the Year and Property Development Platinum Award, the Asian Design Awards Gold and Silver Awards, and the AMP American Architecture Master Prize – Building Design Award, further solidifying its international reputation.