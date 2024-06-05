Mezzofy raised USD 2 million Pre-series A funding round to drive market expansion and product advancement
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 June 2024 – Coupons might be the oldest marketing tool, yet having digitally transformed, it still works well today as a convenient and paperless buying incentive for digital-savvy consumers to redeem online, in-app, or in person by simply allowing merchants to scan a QR code on their phone. Revolutionising digital coupon marketing with a ready-made, cloud-based infrastructure for businesses to issue, distribute and process their digital coupons at ease and at scale, Mezzofy today announced the completion of Pre-series A funding round of USD 2 million to bring the start-up’s global expansion plan to life and support its product advancement for the web3 future. The Pre-series A funding round was led by Isola Capital’s IPVF VII with participation from Ooosh Tech Lab, as well as co-investment capital from the Hong Kong government-backed ITVF.