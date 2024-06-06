Watsons Innovates In-store Experiences for Customers in Asia, USD250 Million Investment in 6,000 New and Upgraded Stores in Two Years
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 June 2024 – Watsons, the flagship health and beauty brand of AS Watson Group, has been putting customers at the heart of its business. As customers’ expectations for a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience continue to rise, in 2023, Watsons invested in opening and upgrading over 2,200 O+O (Offline plus Online) stores across 15 markets in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company expects to have over 3,800 new and refitted O+O stores by the end of 2024.