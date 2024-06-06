Allessenz Unveils Revolutionary 13100mg Five-Fold Active Collagen Peptide Beverage, leading a new trend in dietary health
NANJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 June 2024 – Allessenz, a leading innovator in the European dietary supplement market, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking 13100mg Five-Fold Active Collagen Peptide Beverage. This revolutionary product marks a significant advancement in the fight against aging, promising to rejuvenate skin’s underlying structure and promote a youthful appearance.