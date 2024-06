Yili Group’s Chinese Style Bus Makes Grand Entrance in Paris, Showcasing Unwavering Support for Chinese Athletes and the Olympic Spirit

PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 June 2024 – In a significant prelude to the Paris Olympics, which are now just 50 days away, Yili Group , a global leader in the dairy industry and one of China’s preeminent dairy companies, has made a grand entrance with its Chinese Style Bus decked out in vibrant Chinese themes and carrying Chinese athletes. This marks a pivotal moment in sports and cultural diplomacy, highlighting the synergy between Yili’s ongoing commitment to sports and the universal values celebrated by the Olympic Games.