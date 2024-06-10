Embrace Shopping Flexibility with Shopee’s Upgraded Change of Mind Policy: Easy & Fuss-Free 15-Day Free Returns, No Questions Asked*!

Shopee expands its Change of Mind policy to offer free returns on eligible items across all product categories within a 15-day guarantee period with no questions asked*, previously available only to Shopee Mall customers.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 June 2024 – Imagine this: you’ve just opened your latest Shopee parcel and it’s not quite what you imagined in your head. Maybe that dress looked different on the model, or this specific colour totally washes you out. Turns out that carpet you were so excited about is way too small for your space. But there’s no need to worry – you can now enjoy fuss-free returns on Shopee, no questions asked*.