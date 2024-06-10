UD Trucks Celebrates 20 Years of Quon: A Legacy of People-First Innovation, Shaping The Future of Sustainable Logistics

Published: June 10, 2024

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 June 2024 – UD Trucks celebrates the 20th anniversary of its flagship heavy-duty truck, Quon. In alignment with its “Better Life” purpose, UD Trucks remains steadfast in its mission to break boundaries and tackle climate change while delivering high-performance trucks and services. Quon embodies this commitment, offering smart, sustainable solutions that reduce carbon footprint, increase fuel efficiency and deliver lower cost of ownership.

