UD Trucks Celebrates 20 Years of Quon: A Legacy of People-First Innovation, Shaping The Future of Sustainable Logistics
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 June 2024 – UD Trucks celebrates the 20th anniversary of its flagship heavy-duty truck, Quon. In alignment with its “Better Life” purpose, UD Trucks remains steadfast in its mission to break boundaries and tackle climate change while delivering high-performance trucks and services. Quon embodies this commitment, offering smart, sustainable solutions that reduce carbon footprint, increase fuel efficiency and deliver lower cost of ownership.