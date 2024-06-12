Bay of Lights Development: Building Community through Commitment and Care

Bay of Lights delivers essential food supplies to 70 families in Ong Village, Ream commune.

SIHANOUKVILLE, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 June 2024 – The Bay of Lights township project in Sihanoukville recently delivered care packages consisting of essential food supplies to 70 families facing hardship in Ong Village, Ream commune. This initiative is part of the project’s commitment to supporting the well-being of local communities, showcasing the comprehensive efforts behind this transformative project.The care packages, consisted of rice, instant noodles, canned fish, and various cooking essentials, serve as immediate support for local families neighboring the Bay of Lights township. While they provide essential relief, they are part of a broader effort to engage and support the community as the area undergoes transformation.Since its groundbreaking, the Bay of Lights project has worked closely with local authorities and community leaders, ensuring that development aligns with community interests. This collaboration has led to substantial local employment opportunities in sectors from construction to hospitality, and the enhancement of the area’s economic activity through attractions and events such as a Beach Club, go-kart track, and festivals like Skyfest and Halloween Village. These efforts not only meet immediate developmental needs but also promote long-term economic growth in the community.Beyond promoting the local economy, the Bay of Lights continues to strengthen community support through strategic partnerships and meaningful contributions. The project has collaborated with the local NGO M’Lop Tapang to address broad community needs and responded to last year’s severe weather in Preah Sihanouk by donating USD 10,000 and 2,000 roofing materials for disaster recovery. Further enhancing community welfare, Bay of Lights has partnered with Plan International Cambodia to install pedal-operated handwashing stations in local schools, promoting safe hygiene practices and supporting a healthier, post-pandemic return to education.These initiatives highlight how the Bay of Lights project is not just about building structures but about creating a supportive and cohesive community. The behind-the-scenes efforts to support the local community underscore a commitment to social sustainability, ensuring that the development of the township positively impacts every resident.Hashtag: #BayofLights

Bay of Lights

Bay of Lights is a pioneering development reshaping the skyline of Sihanoukville, Cambodia. With investment of USD 16 billion, this sprawling 934-hectare beachfront project has been meticulously master-planned to feature nine distinctive districts supporting the initiative’s six core pillars: Financial Services, Tourism, Education, Entertainment & Lifestyle, Health & Wellness, as well as Art & Culture. Driven by a vision to create a world-class financial and tourism hub, Bay of Lights design encourages a sense of connectivity between diverse sectors and stimulating economic growth.

