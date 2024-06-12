Prince Holding Group’s Chairman Chen Zhi Secures “Entrepreneur of the Year” Award Again

Chairman Chen Zhi is “Entrepreneur of the Year in Cambodia 2024” at the World Business Outlook Awards.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 June 2024 – Under the entrepreneurial leadership of Chairman Neak Oknha Chen Zhi , Prince Holding Group has been honored at the World Business Outlook Awards 2024. Chairman Chen Zhi has won the “Entrepreneur of the Year in Cambodia” award for the second consecutive year, reaffirming his commitment to innovative leadership and the Group’s expansive business ventures. Prince Holding Group also received accolades for its sustained commitment to community welfare and sustainable practices, earning the “Best Overall CSR Excellence in Cambodia 2024” and the “Best Community Program in Cambodia 2024” awards. These honors reflect the Group’s robust dedication to social responsibility and its significant impact on Cambodia’s growth. Chairman Chen Zhi is recognized not only for his business acumen but also for his extensive philanthropic efforts. Under his leadership, Prince Group has expanded its influence in crucial sectors such as real estate development, financial services, and consumer services, consistently upholding international standards and sustainable practices.Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer at Prince Holding Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the triple win: “These awards are a reflection of Chairman Chen Zhi’s profound influence on not only our company but also on the broader Cambodian society. His leadership philosophy, deeply rooted in sustainability and community support, drives every decision we make, propelling Prince Group to set benchmarks in the industry. We are honored by this recognition and inspired to continue our work with even greater commitment.”Chairman Chen Zhi’s leadership is further exemplified by his proactive engagement through the Prince Foundation, which has launched over 250 projects, reaching more than 1.3 million individuals and contributing over US$16 million. In 2023 alone, the Foundation invested approximately three-quarters of a million dollars in community initiatives, including the Chen Zhi Scholarship , which provides comprehensive support to 400 Cambodian university students with tuition, stipends, internships, and work opportunities.These initiatives and significant contributions to financial education and community health underscore the Group’s enduring commitment to environmental sustainability and educational advancement, benefiting countless individuals across Cambodia.Hashtag: #PrinceHoldingGroup #ChenZhi #EntrepreneuroftheYear #ChenZhiScholarship

About Prince Holding Group

Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia’s largest business groups, spanning across real estate development, financial services, and consumer services.



Prince Holding Group’s key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, and Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 100 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, lifestyle sectors, etc.



Leveraging a network of industrial, business, and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia.



Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.



