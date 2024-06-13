Homeone Euro Trading Celebrates 23 Years of Excellence and Introduces Licensed Aircon Installation Services

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 June 2024 – Homeone, a trusted name in providing licensed electric storage and gas heater installation, is proud to announce the celebration of its 23rd anniversary. This milestone marks over two decades of commitment to quality, safety, and compliance in serving their valued customers.The company expresses gratitude to MediaCorp’s CNA for featuring them on the 12 January 2023 episode of Talking Point titled Can My Water Heater Kill Me? where they shed light on how a water heater can be deadly if not installed in accordance with the Singapore codes in plumbing (PUB) and electrical (EMA).Following the exposure, a growing number of customers have turned to Homeone for aircon installation services, concerned about safety and compliance. Many residents remain unaware that air conditioning systems must be installed by a BCA-trained technician and that proper submissions must be made to relevant authorities.In response to the surging demand for professional air conditioning services, Homeone is excited to introduce Licensed Aircon Installation services. This new offering includes comprehensive submissions to the Housing & Development Board (HDB) and Building and Construction Authority (BCA), ensuring full compliance with all regulatory requirements.The company’s expanded services also cover associated electrical compliance, with meticulous checking processes based on the Singapore code of practice to guarantee safety and adherence to all legal standards, including the mandatory submission to HDB or BCA. Whether it’s reinstalling an existing air conditioning unit or a complete new installation with new refrigerant pipes, Homeone caters to all air conditioning needs.With a reputation built on trust and excellence, Homeone continues to lead the industry by prioritising safety and regulatory compliance. No matter if customers are looking to install a Joven water heater or change an Ariston water heater , they can expect nothing less than the highest standards of service and reliability.For more information about Homeone’s new Licensed Aircon and Storage Water Heater Installation services in Singapore , please visit homeone.com.sg/aircon Hashtag: #Homeone

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Homeone Euro Trading Pte Ltd

Homeone Euro Trading Pte Ltd has been providing top-notch home and commercial services since 2001. Our dedication to safety, compliance, and customer satisfaction (over 1,000 5-star Google Maps reviews) has made us a leader in the industry. From air conditioning to electrical services, we offer a wide range of solutions tailored to meet the needs of our clients.

